Meghan Markle Stuns In Gleaming White Coat Ahead Of Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle stunned fans this weekend, when she made her first royal appearance with the Queen ahead of her much-awaited nuptials! The former actress rocked a creamy white coat and navy dress as she performed her royal duties with fiancé Prince Harry.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Bride-to-be Meghan Markle, 36, gave fans something to dream about when she showed up to Commonwealth Day in a gleaming white outfit!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The former Suits star coordinated her white and navy outfit with Duchess Kate Middleton and the rest of the female royals.
What do you think about Meghan Markle's white coat look on her latest appearance with the royals? Is she taking her bridal duties a bit too far?
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What do you think about Meghan Markle's white coat look on her latest appearance with the royals? Is she taking her bridal duties a bit too far?