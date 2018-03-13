Meghan Markle Stuns In Gleaming White Coat Ahead Of Royal Wedding thumbnail

Meghan Markle Stuns In Gleaming White Coat Ahead Of Royal Wedding

Prince Harry's bride-to-be made her first appearance with the Queen!

Meghan Markle stunned fans this weekend, when she made her first royal appearance with the Queen ahead of her much-awaited nuptials! The former actress rocked a creamy white coat and navy dress as she performed her royal duties with fiancé Prince Harry.

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle, 36, gave fans something to dream about when she showed up to Commonwealth Day in a gleaming white outfit!

The former Suits star coordinated her white and navy outfit with Duchess Kate Middleton and the rest of the female royals.

Of course, Harry, 33, and Will also wore navy to match their leading ladies.

While Meghan has been spotted on official outings with the royals ever since her engagement to Harry, this is the first time she has been seen in public with the Queen. She even belted out "God Save The Queen" while at church with her beau!

As Radar readers know, Markle has been pulling all the stops before her upcoming wedding to Harry. She even got baptized ahead of the ceremony!

While she's been super-focused on becoming the perfect royal, it also seems she may have forgotten her humble roots. Radar even learned that the former actress hasn't invited her brother to her nuptials!

Despite her family issues, Markle has been all about Bachelorette fun and wedding party planning as of late. She's even reportedly expecting the Spice Girls to perform for her and Harry on their big day!

What do you think about Meghan Markle's white coat look on her latest appearance with the royals? Is she taking her bridal duties a bit too far? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

