Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Meghan Markle Hugs Adoring Fan Girl During Royal Outing With Harry
1
of
9
1 of 9
Meghan Markle hugs fans during a royal outing with Prince Harry, one day after she was baptized at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace! The princess-to-be seemed ecstatic as she visited Birmingham with her fiancé.
While Meghan received some backlash over her decision to leave Hollywood for her royal life with Prince Harry, the beauty has dived head-first into her princess duties — and she seems to be doing great!
What do you think of Meghan Markle’s latest royal outing? Sound off in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Meghan Markle hugs fans during a royal outing with Prince Harry, one day after she was baptized at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace! The princess-to-be seemed ecstatic as she visited Birmingham with her fiancé.
While Meghan received some backlash over her decision to leave Hollywood for her royal life with Prince Harry, the beauty has dived head-first into her princess duties — and she seems to be doing great!
What do you think of Meghan Markle’s latest royal outing? Sound off in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.