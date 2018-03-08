Meghan Markle Hugs Adoring Fan Girl During Royal Outing With Harry

Meghan Markle hugs fans during a royal outing with Prince Harry , one day after she was baptized at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace! The princess-to-be seemed ecstatic as she visited Birmingham with her fiancé. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sleek in a navy-blue outfit that matched Harry’s Meghan hugged an adoring fan who came up to her with a British flag. Photo credit: Getty Images

While royals are rarely seen displaying such affection towards fans, Meghan made it clear from the very start, that she is a new kind of princess Photo credit: Getty Images

The popular star — who has quickly become fans’ favorite royal — smiled and waved at the crowd as she walked arm-in-arm with Harry. Photo credit: Getty Images

The former actress looked elegant and at ease, one day after she was baptized at the Chapel Royal. Photo credit: Getty Images

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Meghan would be taking part in a baptism ahead of her nuptials. Photo credit: Getty Images

She is set to wed Harry on Saturday, May 19 at t St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Photo credit: Getty Images