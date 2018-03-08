Meghan Markle Hugs Adoring Fan Girl During Royal Outing With Harry thumbnail

Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

NEW PHOTOS

Meghan Markle Hugs Adoring Fan Girl During Royal Outing With Harry

The star seemed ecstatic, one day after being baptized at the Chapel Royal.

By
Posted on
Meghan Markle Hugs Adoring Fan Girl During Royal Outing With Harry thumbnail
View gallery 9
Getty Images

Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Meghan Markle Hugs Adoring Fan Girl During Royal Outing With Harry
1 of 9
Meghan Markle hugs fans during a royal outing with Prince Harry, one day after she was baptized at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace! The princess-to-be seemed ecstatic as she visited Birmingham with her fiancé.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Meghan Markle, 36, was all smiles while rocking her royal duties in Birmingham with Prince Harry, 33, this Wednesday.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sleek in a navy-blue outfit that matched Harry’s Meghan hugged an adoring fan who came up to her with a British flag.

Photo credit: Getty Images

While royals are rarely seen displaying such affection towards fans, Meghan made it clear from the very start, that she is a new kind of princess.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The popular star — who has quickly become fans’ favorite royal — smiled and waved at the crowd as she walked arm-in-arm with Harry.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The former actress looked elegant and at ease, one day after she was baptized at the Chapel Royal.

Photo credit: Getty Images

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Meghan would be taking part in a baptism ahead of her nuptials.

Photo credit: Getty Images

She is set to wed Harry on Saturday, May 19 at t St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo credit: Getty Images

While Meghan received some backlash over her decision to leave Hollywood for her royal life with Prince Harry, the beauty has dived head-first into her princess duties — and she seems to be doing great! What do you think of Meghan Markle’s latest royal outing? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments