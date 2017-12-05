Father Of The Bride! Meghan Markle’s Recluse Father Resurfaces In Mexican Gas Station

9 of 9

Though he remained mum, Thomas is expected to return to the spotlight. He will reportedly walk his daughter down the aisle with her Prince in May. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner