Father Of The Bride! Meghan Markle’s Recluse Father Resurfaces In Mexican Gas Station

While Meghan Markle
prepares for a rags-to-riches life of royalty, her retired father is keeping a low-profile as a recluse in Rosarito, Mexico — and RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of Thomas Markle
hiding out in the tiny beach town! Click through RadarOnline.com’s exclusive gallery to find out what the former lighting director had to say about his daughter's upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.
Former Hollywood lighting director Thomas, 73, who has remained out of the spotlight since his daughter Meghan, 36, began dating now-fiance Prince Harry
, 33, last year, picked up three packs of cigarettes at a Rosarito gas station on December 3.
Photo credit: Getty Images
During a late-night walk to the store, Thomas appeared calm amid the shocking news of his daughter's royal engagement.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
When Radar asked about Meghan and Harry’s wedding, he simply responded, “No comment, kids, thank you."
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Standing at 6 feet, 3 inches and weighing roughly 300 pounds, Thomas stood out in the small town.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Thomas remained silent, gave Radar the peace sign and drove off with a smile after his errand.
It appears Meghan and her father didn't always get along. In a recently resurfaced video from 1999, a young Meghan told a friend that she and her father "aren't on the best of terms."
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Though he remained mum, Thomas is expected to return to the spotlight. He will reportedly walk his daughter down the aisle with her Prince in May.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner