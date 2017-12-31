Six Pack Dad ! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Buff Body In Barbados – See The Photos thumbnail

ABS-TASTIC

Six Pack Dad ! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Buff Body In Barbados – See The Photos

Father-of-four is in tip-top shape during family vacation.

By
Posted on
Six Pack Dad ! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Buff Body In Barbados – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 8
BACKGRID
Six Pack Dad ! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Buff Body In Barbados – See The Photos
1 of 8
Mark Wahlberg is in amazing shape at 46. The former underwear model displayed his buff body and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click through for more information.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham, 39, and their kids are spending New Year in Barbados.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 'Deepwater Horizon' star and his wife share four children; daughters Ella Rea, 14, and Grace, 7, as well as sons Michael, 11 and Brendan, 9.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

And the actor showed his muscle bound body and rock hard abs as he walked along the beach with his sons.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Wahlberg then took to the warm waters on a jet ski with his sons as they had some fun in the sun together.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actor stays in shape with rigorous exercise routines and by taking a special protein supplement.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Transformers star told a magazine that he will be scaling back his big film roles.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

He has also introduced a high end line of supplements so that his fans can stay in shape also. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments