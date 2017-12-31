ABS-TASTIC Six Pack Dad ! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Buff Body In Barbados – See The Photos Father-of-four is in tip-top shape during family vacation. By Radar Staff Posted on Dec 30, 2017 @ 19:44PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 8BACKGRID Six Pack Dad ! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Buff Body In Barbados – See The Photos 1 of 8 1 of 8Mark Wahlberg is in amazing shape at 46. The former underwear model displayed his buff body and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click through for more information.Photo credit: BACKGRID2 of 8Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham, 39, and their kids are spending New Year in Barbados.Photo credit: BACKGRID3 of 8The 'Deepwater Horizon' star and his wife share four children; daughters Ella Rea, 14, and Grace, 7, as well as sons Michael, 11 and Brendan, 9.Photo credit: BACKGRID4 of 8And the actor showed his muscle bound body and rock hard abs as he walked along the beach with his sons.Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 8Wahlberg then took to the warm waters on a jet ski with his sons as they had some fun in the sun together.Photo credit: BACKGRID6 of 8The actor stays in shape with rigorous exercise routines and by taking a special protein supplement.Photo credit: BACKGRID 7 of 8The Transformers star told a magazine that he will be scaling back his big film roles.Photo credit: BACKGRID8 of 8He has also introduced a high end line of supplements so that his fans can stay in shape also. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Photo credit: BACKGRID Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Mark Wahlberg is in amazing shape at 46. The former underwear model displayed his buff body and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click through for more information.Photo credit: BACKGRIDWahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham, 39, and their kids are spending New Year in Barbados.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe 'Deepwater Horizon' star and his wife share four children; daughters Ella Rea, 14, and Grace, 7, as well as sons Michael, 11 and Brendan, 9.Photo credit: BACKGRIDAnd the actor showed his muscle bound body and rock hard abs as he walked along the beach with his sons.Photo credit: BACKGRIDWahlberg then took to the warm waters on a jet ski with his sons as they had some fun in the sun together.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe actor stays in shape with rigorous exercise routines and by taking a special protein supplement.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe Transformers star told a magazine that he will be scaling back his big film roles.Photo credit: BACKGRIDHe has also introduced a high end line of supplements so that his fans can stay in shape also. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Photo credit: BACKGRID Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Mark Wahlberg Comments