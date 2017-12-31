Six Pack Dad ! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Buff Body In Barbados – See The Photos

Mark Wahlberg is in amazing shape at 46. The former underwear model displayed his buff body and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click through for more information. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 'Deepwater Horizon' star and his wife share four children; daughters Ella Rea, 14, and Grace, 7, as well as sons Michael, 11 and Brendan, 9. Photo credit: BACKGRID

And the actor showed his muscle bound body and rock hard abs as he walked along the beach with his sons. Photo credit: BACKGRID