Hot & Steamy! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs On Tropical Getaway With Wife thumbnail

Sexy Photos

Hot & Steamy! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs On Tropical Getaway With Wife

Rhea Durham’s breasts busted out of her skin-tight purple bikini!

By
Posted on
Hot & Steamy! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs On Tropical Getaway With Wife thumbnail
View gallery 9
MEGA
Hot & Steamy! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs On Tropical Getaway With Wife
1 of 9
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham were just pictured enjoying a romantic beach getaway in Barbados! The actor showed off his rock-hard abs while the former model flaunted her new curves in a teeny bikini. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.

Photo credit: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg, 46, could not have looked hotted on his latest Barbados vacation with wife Rhea Durham, 39.

Photo credit: MEGA

The hunky actor went shirtless for the sexy beach day, showing off his washboard abs and toned arms.

Photo credit: MEGA

He rocked some long black, white and orange trunks as he splashed around the waves with his leading lady.

Photo credit: MEGA

Durham looked to be a bit on the curvier side as she walked along the beach in her skimpy purple bikini.

Photo credit: MEGA

Her breast busted out of the skin-tight bathing suit top as she dipped her feet in the tropical waters.

Photo credit: MEGA

Even her assets were in full display as she enjoyed the sun’s rays with her baby daddy.

Photo credit: MEGA

The former model was not shy about her new fuller figure and blonde do!

Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, Wahlberg has gushed about his loving wife many times since the two tied the knot in 2009. They now share four beautiful children together, and are constantly spotted on romantic getaways. How do you think they looked on their Barbados vacation? Sound off in the comments below.  We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments