Mariah Carey Shows Off New Slim Body On Steamy Cowboy Date With Boy Toy thumbnail

Hot Mama!

Mariah Carey Shows Off New Slim Body On Steamy Cowboy Date With Boy Toy

Bryan Tanaka couldn’t take his hands off the stunning, curvy singer.

By
Posted on
Mariah Carey Shows Off New Slim Body On Steamy Cowboy Date With Boy Toy thumbnail
View gallery 11
BACKGRID
Mariah Carey Shows Off New Slim Body On Steamy Cowboy Date With Boy Toy
1 of 11
Mariah Carey looked gorgeous and happy as she showed off her slim figure and massive weight loss on a recent date with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the love-struck duo.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mariah Carey, 47 looked like her stunning happy old self on her latest date with Bryan Tanaka, 34.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer and her dancing boy toy stepped out for a shopping trip in Aspen, CO this Thursday, and quickly became the center of attention!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Carey and Tanaka wore matching black cowboy hats for the outing and held hands as they greeted excited fans.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Carey looked fit in an all-black outfit while Tanaka looked hot in fiery red jeans.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported, Carey has been all smiles ever since she allegedly underwent a weight loss surgery to get rid of her extra pounds.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Looking and feeling great, she and Tanaka have been taking over the town.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just last week, the lovey couple was seen shopping up a storm in NYC’s Luis Vuitton store.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the diva has long been known for her revealing, skin-tight outfits, she’s been looking much more chic ever since her weight loss transformation.  She even recently debuted her new style on the ritzy streets of Paris!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As is clear, Tanaka can’t get enough of his hot leading lady!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

How do you think Mariah Carey looked on her date with Bryan Tanaka? What do you think of her new slim body? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments