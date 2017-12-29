Mariah Carey Shows Off New Slim Body On Steamy Cowboy Date With Boy Toy

Mariah Carey
looked gorgeous and happy as she showed off her slim figure and massive weight loss on a recent date with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
Mariah Carey, 47 looked like her stunning happy old self on her latest date with Bryan Tanaka, 34.
The singer and her dancing boy toy stepped out for a shopping trip in Aspen, CO this Thursday, and quickly became the center of attention!
Carey and Tanaka wore matching black cowboy hats for the outing and held hands as they greeted excited fans.
Carey looked fit in an all-black outfit while Tanaka looked hot in fiery red jeans.
Looking and feeling great, she and Tanaka have been taking over the town.
Just last week
, the lovey couple was seen shopping up a storm in NYC’s Luis Vuitton store.
As is clear, Tanaka can’t get enough of his hot leading lady!
