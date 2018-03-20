RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Feud Explodes! Mackenzie Shades Maci & Taylor After His Rant: ‘I’ll Pray For Them’
Maci Bookout's relationship with her baby daddy Ryan Edwards couldn't be worse. After the Teen Mom OG star's husband Taylor McKinney went off on his wife's baby daddy in a heated Twitter rant, Ryan's wife Mackenzie is fighting back exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
On last night's episode, Mackenzie asked her husband about his decision to not marry Maci. "That would've been awful if Maci and I would've gotten married, just completely awful," Ryan told his wife. When she asked if Maci has "let go of the past," he responded, "No." She then commented, "That's sad."
Maci's husband didn't stay silent during the scene, as he blasted the couple over Twitter! "Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his a** wiped, what do you the dinner convos to be? They should thank Maci for paying their 'nursing school'... but that's none of my business."
She added that her and her husband have no relationship with the couple. "I haven't spoken to Taylor or Maci since last year," she said. "I don't have anything bad to say about either of them. It's really fine. Life is still moving along."
Are you surprised the family is still feuding?
