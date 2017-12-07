Not Home Alone Anymore! Macaulay Culkin Secretly Elopes In Paris

Macaulay Culkin secretly eloped in Paris with actress Brenda Song! The Home Alone star, 37, and the Disney darling, 29, began dating in July, and insiders revealed they swapped vows over Thanksgiving weekend in France. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Mac is calling Brenda his ‘wife’! They’re as good as married, and promised each other as much in Paris,” a source exclusively told Radar. Photo credit: BACKGRID

But complications over a marriage license mean they’ll repeat formal “I do’s” in America. “Brenda wants to make things official with a proper wedding, and Mac would do anything to make her happy, so the plans are already in motion,” said the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Song is a positive change in Macaulay’s life. “She’s a great influence on Mac and helps him stay grounded,” noted the insider. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Macaulay’s new lease on life with Song is a far cry from his reported darker days several years ago. “Mac still loves his tequila and isn’t about to go sober, but Brenda keeps him in check ,” said an insider. Photo credit: BACKGRID