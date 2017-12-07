Macaulay Culkin secretly eloped in Paris with actress Brenda Song! The Home Alone star, 37, and the Disney darling, 29, began dating in July, and insiders revealed they swapped vows over Thanksgiving weekend in France. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more.
Not Home Alone Anymore! Macaulay Culkin Secretly Elopes In Paris
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“Mac is calling Brenda his ‘wife’! They’re as good as married, and promised each other as much in Paris,” a source exclusively told Radar.
But complications over a marriage license mean they’ll repeat formal “I do’s” in America. “Brenda wants to make things official with a proper wedding, and Mac would do anything to make her happy, so the plans are already in motion,” said the source.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Song is a positive change in Macaulay’s life. “She’s a great influence on Mac and helps him stay grounded,” noted the insider.
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress "is really supportive about Mac’s career,” said the insider. “He’s now talking about what acting project he might do next, and his friends are thrilled that they’re together!”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Photo credit: BACKGRID
