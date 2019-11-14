Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Little Women’ Star Terra Jole Pregnant With 3rd Child – See Her Glowing Baby Bump! ‘Life is about to get even more chaotic,’ says the reality star.

Little woman, big family! Terra Jole is pregnant with her third child, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The Little Women: LA star is expecting her little one with husband Joe Gnoffo.

“Life is about to get even more chaotic and joyful in the spring with our new blessing,” the TLC stars told Radar in a statement. “So excited to finally be able to share this big news (and not have to hide the growing belly anymore!) and really enjoy this pregnancy.”

The proud parents continued, “We are feeling all the emotions right now as our party of four becomes a party of five!”

The new addition will join big sister Penelope, 4, and big brother Grayson, 3.

Terra, 39, is currently 21 weeks pregnant and is expecting her third child just five days before Penelope’s 5th birthday in March.

In an interview with People, Terra revealed the pregnancy was not planned.

“This child will forever be a blessing,” she told the website.

As Little Women: LA fans know, their daughter Penny has achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism as Terra.

Penny has undergone multiple brain procedures. She started “officially walking” this week.

As for Grayson, he has the same form of dwarfism as Joe, 42, called pseudoachondroplasia.

“Being little may be challenging at times, but it has made us who we are today,” she told People. “It won’t always be easy. It won’t always be hard, but embracing dwarfism will hopefully be instilled in both our children.”

But Terra isn’t the only pregnant Little Women: LA star!

Co-star Christy McGinity announced in August that she is expecting with her new boyfriend Gonzo Carazo. The two started dating in May 2019.

She filed for an annulment from husband Todd Gibel in June 2019. The case remains ongoing.

