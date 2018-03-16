Lamar Odom Looks Glum On Solo Lunch Outing After Gambling Scandal

Lamar Odom is all alone! This Thursday, the retired basketball player was spotted grabbing lunch at Hugo’s Tacos in Los Angeles — and he didn’t look too happy while doing it. The outing came after RadarOnline.com caught the star gambling in Las Vegas following his OD scandal! Click through to see the latest photos and learn more. is all alone! This Thursday, the retired basketball player was spotted grabbing lunch at Hugo’s Tacos in Los Angeles — and he didn’t look too happy while doing it. The outing came after RadarOnline.com caught the star gambling in Las Vegas following his OD scandal! Click through to see the latest photos and learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lamar Odom, 38, looked glum on his latest solo outing in LA. The retired NBA star was pictured avoiding the cameras while sipping on soda from Mexican hotspot Hugo’s Tacos. Sadly, the known party-boy was totally alone! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Odom’s solo lunch date comes after Radar caught the star partying hard and gambling in two Las Vegas casinos! Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I was kind of surprised to see him in Vegas after the events of his last foray out there that nearly cost him his life,” an onlooker said. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Sin City trip came as a shock to fans who know Odom suffered a horrific overdose — which led to a coma — in the wild city in 2013. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian. Odom has previously opened up about his struggles with gabling and substance abuse. He even admitted that his hard-partying days are what led to his divorce from Photo credit: BACKGRID

Recently, he said in an interview that he also realized it was over between him and Kardashian, 33, when she was on her “second or third NBA player.” Of course, sister Kim fired back with a vicious tweet, saying: “Or second or third brothel.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though he has reportedly been bettering his health since his horrific OD scandal, Lamar Odom sparked relapse fears when he recently collapsed during a night club appearance. In November, he was also caught shopping for booze! Photo credit: BACKGRID