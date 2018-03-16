RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Lamar Odom Looks Glum On Solo Lunch Outing After Gambling Scandal
Lamar Odom is all alone! This Thursday, the retired basketball player was spotted grabbing lunch at Hugo’s Tacos in Los Angeles — and he didn’t look too happy while doing it. The outing came after RadarOnline.com caught the star gambling in Las Vegas following his OD scandal! Click through to see the latest photos and learn more.
Lamar Odom, 38, looked glum on his latest solo outing in LA. The retired NBA star was pictured avoiding the cameras while sipping on soda from Mexican hotspot Hugo’s Tacos. Sadly, the known party-boy was totally alone!
Recently, he said in an interview that he also realized it was over between him and Kardashian, 33, when she was on her “second or third NBA player.” Of course, sister Kim fired back with a vicious tweet, saying: “Or second or third brothel.”
Though he has reportedly been bettering his health since his horrific OD scandal, Lamar Odom sparked relapse fears when he recently collapsed during a night club appearance. In November, he was also caught shopping for booze!
Do you think Lamar Odom is back to his old ways?
