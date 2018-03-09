Lamar Odom Gambling, Partying In Sin City After Near-Death Vegas OD

After his near-death overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015, Lamar Odom returned to Las Vegas last week for some gambling and partying, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed to Radar that Odom was spotted on March 3 and 4 at two different casinos in Sin City! Odom let loose at The Wynn Hotel and SLS.

An onlooker told Radar the former Lakers player was “super friendly” while seated at a roulette table on March 3.

“He was right at the table next to me gambling,” said the eyewitness. “He was very easy to approach.”

One day later another onlooker was shocked to see Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband at SLS.

“I was kind of surprised to see him in Vegas after the events of his last foray out there that nearly cost him his life,” said the onlooker of a comfortable-looking Odom.

Odom recently dissed pregnant Khloe in an interview, prompting her big sis Kim Kardashian to fight back and call out the former NBA player for visiting brothels years ago.

Last November, fears for Odom’s health resurfaced when he was caught shopping for alcohol and subsequently fell unconscious during a nightclub appearance.

