BREAST LIFT

Kourtney Kardashian Tapes Up Boobs For Birthday Party – See The Photos

Mom-of-three uses sexy trick to go shirtless.

By
Posted on
BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian uses some tape to support her boobs for a sultry look. And RadarOnline.com has all the details on her big night out and daring fashion – click through for more.

Kourtney, 38, headed out with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, to Tristan Thompson’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

The mother-of-three showed off a glimpse of the black tape that she used to secure her boobs as she went shirtless and braless for a daring look.

She was topless under a green jacket and pants and had carefully taped her nipples and breasts so as not too reveal her assets. RadarOnline.com revealed recently how she no longer follows Scott Disick on Instagram.

Her male model boyfriend dressed casual in a black sweatshirt and blue pants with sneakers for their date.

The happy couple were heading out to help Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan celebrate his birthday, he turns 26-years-old on March 13.

It was a busy weekend for Kourtney who also attended Khloe’s baby shower at the Bel Air Hotel over the weekend as well.

The oldest Kardashian sister seemed happy to be out with Bendjima despite recent rumors that they had cooled their relationship.

