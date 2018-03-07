‘Estranged’ Exes! Kourtney & Scott Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Bitter exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick recently unfollowed each other on Instagram – and a source tells Radar it makes sense because the two want nothing to do with each other!

“Kourtney and Scott are legit estranged,” a source revealed to Radar. “They deal with each other when they have to but Scott is very, very into Sofia.”

The source confirmed the exes, who still co-parent their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, did follow each other previously.

The social media shock comes just days after Kardashian, 38, reportedly shut down her Instagram account after unfollowing her younger boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ultimately came back to the photo sharing app, and re-followed Younes.

Kardashian recently got mad after Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, became a story line on the E! show, the source added.

“Sofia is going to continue being an integral part of the show and Kourtney hates that,” said the insider.

Kardashian just got back from a whirlwhind trip to Tokyo with her sisters Kim and Khloe.

Before that, the oldest Kris Jenner’s oldest child slammed Disick with a cryptic message on her sweatshirt that read, “What would you do if I died before you?”

