Kim Looks Busty In Skintight Sweater And Leggings During Shopping Spree

Kim Kardashian
showed off her boobs in a skin-tight sweater this Wednesday as she arrived at Sap and Honey children’s shop this afternoon to do a little shopping. Click through RadarOnline.com
’s gallery to see the photos of her racy outfit.
Kim Kardashian, 37, finds a way to look sexy no matter what she wears!
This Wednesday, the selfie queen went on a shopping spree wearing a skin-tight baby blue sweater and black leggings.
She boasted her curves as she walked out in adorable boot heels and an oversized coat. So Yeezy!
Do you think Kanye West, 40, is behind Kim Kardashian’s style evolution? Sound off below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.