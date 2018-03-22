Kim Looks Busty In Skintight Sweater And Leggings During Shopping Spree thumbnail

Kardashian has been rocking the Yeezy look since hubby’s collection release.

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian showed off her boobs in a skin-tight sweater this Wednesday as she arrived at Sap and Honey children’s shop this afternoon to do a little shopping. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos of her racy outfit.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 37, finds a way to look sexy no matter what she wears!

This Wednesday, the selfie queen went on a shopping spree wearing a skin-tight baby blue sweater and black leggings.

She boasted her curves as she walked out in adorable boot heels and an oversized coat. So Yeezy!

Kardashian has been loving the leggings-and-crop look this week, and was just spotted rocking a very similar outfit during a studio visit with hubby Kanye West.

She also rocked the baggy sweatshirt and tight SPANX style on a day out with her sisters and momager Kris Jenner.

Do you think Kanye West, 40, is behind Kim Kardashian’s style evolution? Sound off below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

