Power Women! Kardashians Put On Fashion Display At Empowerment Center – See Photos

The Kardashians put on a fashion show at a new Empowerment Center opening. And RadarOnline.com has all the latest details – click through the images for more.
The famous reality family was out in force on Friday for the opening of the Watts Empowerment Center to receive the "Key to our Heart" for her family's donation to the program.
Kim Kardashian, 37, wore a Kanye West style wore a solid, oversize hoodie paired with a set of fitted athletic shorts. The mother-of three accessorized her workout look with a fanny pack.
Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38. dressed down for the charitable event, choosing a navy hoodie and white sweatpants.
Momager Kris Jenner, 62, wore a chic outfit as she was helped by her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 36, at the center’s opening.
Kris sported a cozy snuggled in a cozy tan jacket layered over an all-black ensemble with chunky boots.
The family was mobbed by fans at the event and took the time to sign photographs and pose for cell phone shots.
The Kardashians are understood to have written a sizeable check to help create the Empowerment Center in the deprived area.

