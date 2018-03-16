Kim Says She’ll Have Her Makeup Done Even If She’s Incapacitated & ‘Sh***ing’ Herself

Kim Kardashian is the glam queen of reality TV, and she’s not prepared to give that up – even if she’s incapacitated and paralyzed!

In a bizarre video for ELLE Magazine, the KKW Beauty mogul said she even made a clause about her beauty routine in her will!

“I made a section [in my will] that if I am so out of it that I can’t even communicate and I am like sh***ing on myself, I definitely need my hair, my nails and my makeup done,” she admitted.

I the clip, Kardashian, 37, read and confirmed headlines from various publications addressing the grooming clause in her will.

“I want to look as good as possible,” she confessed without shame, before adding that nothing will stop her from posting “racy photos.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kardashian is rarely seen without makeup while out in public. Her style is always impeccably planned and her appearances perfectly calculated. She even takes to social media to share daily photos of her enviable body! Haters or no haters, Kim Kardashian will never change.

Is anyone really surprised that Kim Kardashian included a beauty clause in her will? Sound off in the comments below.

