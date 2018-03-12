RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Kim’s Big Booty Breakdown! Kranky Kardashian Has Meltdown Over ‘Fat & Flabby’ Butt
Kranky Kim Kardashian is complaining her butt is still impossibly fat and flabby, despite her rumored surgery to shrink it down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively! “Kim’s been very micro about her selfie photo-shopping, with her butt being the biggest concern," snitches a source. Click through the gallery to see incredible images of Kimmy's impossibly large booty!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
"She’s very self-aware and concerned it’s over-sized and far too wide," claims an insider.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Pals close to the reality star say her confidence hasn’t been the same since the horrible cellulite photos from the beach last year.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
"She’ll stand in front of the mirror for hours analyzing how it’s looking each week"
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What's more — she even "freaks out if she runs out of Spanx!" blabs the insider.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As fans know, the 36-year-old beauty had a breakdown after unflattering cellulite photos taken of her while on a beach vacation in Mexico were leaked online.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She faced a ton of backlash for the images, with fans slamming that she likely photoshops all of her other images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“I don’t know why the media can’t just let it go,” the wife of Yeezy rapper Kanye West, 40 admitted during an episode of KUWTK.
