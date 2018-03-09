RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Honorary Kardashian? A-Rod Coaches Kim & Sisters During ‘KUWTK’ Softball Game
1
of
11
1 of 11
What is Alex Rodriguez doing? This Thursday, March 8, the retired baseball star was spotted coaching Kim Kardashian and her sisters during a Keeping Up With The Kardashians softball game! The hunk was all smiles while running around with the Kar-Jenner clan! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the bizarre photos.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 11
Alex Rodriguez, 42, may have just become an honorary Kardashian!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 11
This Thursday, Jennifer Lopez’s handsome beau was spotted coaching Kim Kardashian, 37, and her famous Kar-Jenner sisters in Calabasas.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 11
He was all smiles as the self-proclaimed “Calabasas Peaches” ran around the playing field with their cheeky matching outfits.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 11
As Radar readers know, the Kardashian sisters have been pictured playing softball various times while filming for KUWTK.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 11
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 33, stayed in the sidelines once again, while Kendall Jenner, 21, was caught rocking her softball uniform and scoring high for her team!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 11
Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble also made a guest appearance at the family softball game — peachy uniform and all!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
8 of 11
Kourtney, 38, brought her adorable kids to cheer her on at the family softball game, though boy toy Younes Bendjima was nowhere to be seen!
She covered up a bit when it was time to sprint around the field.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
11 of 11
What do you think of the Kardashian sisters inviting Alex Rodriguez to coach their latest softball game? Let us know below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
What is Alex Rodriguez doing? This Thursday, March 8, the retired baseball star was spotted coaching Kim Kardashian and her sisters during a Keeping Up With The Kardashians softball game! The hunk was all smiles while running around with the Kar-Jenner clan! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the bizarre photos.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Alex Rodriguez, 42, may have just become an honorary Kardashian!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
This Thursday, Jennifer Lopez’s handsome beau was spotted coaching Kim Kardashian, 37, and her famous Kar-Jenner sisters in Calabasas.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
He was all smiles as the self-proclaimed “Calabasas Peaches” ran around the playing field with their cheeky matching outfits.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As Radar readers know, the Kardashian sisters have been pictured playing softball various times while filming for KUWTK.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 33, stayed in the sidelines once again, while Kendall Jenner, 21, was caught rocking her softball uniform and scoring high for her team!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble also made a guest appearance at the family softball game — peachy uniform and all!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kourtney, 38, brought her adorable kids to cheer her on at the family softball game, though boy toy Younes Bendjima was nowhere to be seen!
She covered up a bit when it was time to sprint around the field.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What do you think of the Kardashian sisters inviting Alex Rodriguez to coach their latest softball game? Let us know below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.