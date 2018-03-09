Honorary Kardashian? A-Rod Coaches Kim & Sisters During ‘KUWTK’ Softball Game

What is Alex Rodriguez doing? This Thursday, March 8, the retired baseball star was spotted coaching Kim Kardashian and her sisters during a Keeping Up With The Kardashians softball game! The hunk was all smiles while running around with the Kar-Jenner clan! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the bizarre photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Alex Rodriguez, 42, may have just become an honorary Kardashian!

This Thursday, Jennifer Lopez's handsome beau was spotted coaching Kim Kardashian, 37, and her famous Kar-Jenner sisters in Calabasas.

He was all smiles as the self-proclaimed "Calabasas Peaches" ran around the playing field with their cheeky matching outfits.

As Radar readers know , the Kardashian sisters have been pictured playing softball various times while filming for KUWTK.

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian , 33, stayed in the sidelines once again, while Kendall Jenner , 21, was caught rocking her softball uniform and scoring high for her team!

Corey Gamble also made a guest appearance at the family softball game — peachy uniform and all! Kris Jenner 's boyfriend also made a guest appearance at the family softball game — peachy uniform and all!

Younes Bendjima was nowhere to be seen! Kourtney , 38, brought her adorable kids to cheer her on at the family softball game, though boy toy was nowhere to be seen!

Jonathan Cheban for moral support during the game. As she stood in the sidelines, the sexy KKW Beauty mogul showed off her voluptuous curves and Of course, Kim brought BFF for moral support during the game. As she stood in the sidelines, the sexy KKW Beauty mogul showed off her voluptuous curves and opened up her top to reveal her busty cleavage

She covered up a bit when it was time to sprint around the field.