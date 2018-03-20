RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
I’m Still Hot! Kim Wears Skin-Tight Yeezy Outfit On Visit To Hubby Kanye West
1
of
9
1 of 9
Kim Kardashian paid a visit to hubby Kanye West in his studio this Tuesday morning — and she looked hot as ever! In full Yeezy fashion, the reality star wore black biker shorts and a grey crop top paired with nude heels and an oversized peach coat. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 9
Kim Kardashian, 37, is a hot mama, and she wants everyone to know it!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 9
This Tuesday morning, the KKW Beauty mogul visited her musical hubby in his Calabasas studio for a sweet day date in the sunny neighborhood. She wore a skin-tight athletic outfit which showed off her boobs and killer abs! Both stars were dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy as they walked towards their cars.
What do you think is going on between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Sound off in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Kim Kardashian paid a visit to hubby Kanye West in his studio this Tuesday morning — and she looked hot as ever! In full Yeezy fashion, the reality star wore black biker shorts and a grey crop top paired with nude heels and an oversized peach coat. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian, 37, is a hot mama, and she wants everyone to know it!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
This Tuesday morning, the KKW Beauty mogul visited her musical hubby in his Calabasas studio for a sweet day date in the sunny neighborhood. She wore a skin-tight athletic outfit which showed off her boobs and killer abs! Both stars were dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy as they walked towards their cars.
What do you think is going on between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Sound off in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.