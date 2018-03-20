I’m Still Hot! Kim Wears Skin-Tight Yeezy Outfit On Visit To Hubby Kanye West thumbnail

I’m Still Hot! Kim Wears Skin-Tight Yeezy Outfit On Visit To Hubby Kanye West

Is the famous couple faking their love for the cameras?

Kim Kardashian paid a visit to hubby Kanye West in his studio this Tuesday morning — and she looked hot as ever! In full Yeezy fashion, the reality star wore black biker shorts and a grey crop top paired with nude heels and an oversized peach coat. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is a hot mama, and she wants everyone to know it!

This Tuesday morning, the KKW Beauty mogul visited her musical hubby in his Calabasas studio for a sweet day date in the sunny neighborhood. She wore a skin-tight athletic outfit which showed off her boobs and killer abs! Both stars were dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy as they walked towards their cars.

As Radar readers know, Kardashian has been rocking the Yeezy style ever since West, 40, released his new campaign. She even got frenemy Paris Hilton to model for it!

Kardashian recently spoke to ELLE about the importance of giving one's husband as much attention as one's children.

Despite that, a source told Radar that West has been "absent" since he and Kardashian welcomed baby Chicago, and she has been more obsessed with taking selfies than with taking care of her new baby.

She even recently admitted that she included a beauty clause in her will, that will keep her from ever looking un-glammed or disheveled, even if she is incapacitated and "s***ting" on herself.

Could this be the reason why she and Kanye are allegedly having marital issues?

What do you think is going on between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

