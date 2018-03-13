Kanye’s Daddy Daycare Meltdown! West & Kim ‘Butting Heads’ About Baby Duties

Daddy duty dilemma!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are “butting heads” about childcare duties, with the rapper having a terrible time coping when she’s not around, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“Kanye was a mess while Kim was in Japan, he was on to her every five minutes stressing out about diapers or feeding,” snipes the source.

But the mother-of-three is said to have been very strong about putting her feet down and insisting he gets more involved! In hopes of getting Yeezy to step up, “the nannies aren’t there nearly as often.”

“That’s meant Kanye’s had to change his schedule to be available for the kids – and he’s sleep deprived and stressed to the max.”

The artists lack of parenting game is said to have caused a bit of a rift in their relationship.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Kimye nearly called it quits after Yeezy’s erratic behavior was destroying their relationship.

“After his breakdown Kanye did everything right, but he’s completely stopped that lately,” the source spilled at the time.

“Kim has told her friends that he is doing really manic things like staying in the studio all night long. He says he is recording but Kim says he is avoiding her.”

The first source told Radar the end was near. “Kim really seems like she’s over the marriage. It’s a tough decision for her.”

