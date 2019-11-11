Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Poor Kiaya! ‘Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant’ Star’s Baby Daddy In Prison Until 2023 X’Zayveon Gambrell was charged with possession of a firearm, marijuana & more.

Kiaya Elliott’s baby daddy was arrested after she learned she’s expecting their child. Although it was revealed on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant that X’Zayveon Gambrell will only spend one year behind bars, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal he won’t be released until 2023.

According to Chesapeake Circuit Court, Gambrell, 17, was arrested on August 18, 2018.

The first charge is possession of a firearm. The disposition is nolle prosequi, which means not prosecuted.

For the second count, third and forth counts, he was charged with aid in/receive a stolen firearm, felony possession of weapon/ammo (not a gun) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He pled guilty and was sentenced to five years in penitentiary with five years suspended. For his probation, he is on indefinite supervision and must complete youthful offenders program.

For the fifth count of elude/disregard police and sixth count of concealed weapon: carry, he was not prosecuted.

Although the prison sentence is suspended, it appears he may have violated his probation. Radar can exclusively reveal he is currently serving time in Sussex II State Prison in Virginia.

He was denied parole on July 24, 2019. The reasons given are because of his “extensive criminal record, and serious nature and circumstances of offenses.”

The reason given continues, “The board concludes you should serve more of your sentence prior to release on parole” and “the board concludes you to be a risk to the community.”

A spokesperson for the facility told Radar he has a release date set for January 9, 2023.

Starcasm was the first to report on the arrests.

Kiaya was added to Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant along with co-star Rachel Beaver.

The new additions come after Lexi Tatman was dropped from the series. Jade Cline was promoted to Teen Mom 2 after Jenelle Evans’ firing.

The two new stars join original girls Ashley Jones, Brianna Jaramillo and Kayla Sessler.

