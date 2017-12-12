Kendall’s Fellow Fashionistas ‘Furious’ Over $22m Modeling Fortune: ‘She’s Trash!’

Kendall Jenner continues to tear up the runway at fashion shows across the globe, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively her fellow models think continues to tear up the runway at fashion shows across the globe, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively her fellow models think she's far from deserving of the coveted title of "highest paid model" and the hefty paycheck she brings home. Click through to find out which models are the most peeved and why she's getting bullied — again Photo credit: Getty Images

Although the world's designers have given her their seal of approval, the 22-year-old has yet to be accepted by her fashionista mean girls.

Jenner might be popping champagne over her new title as highest-paid model in the world with her $22 million fortune, but she's got no one to celebrate with.

"All of the other models think she's trash," snipes an insider.

"Sure, she's technically beautiful but she only gets these high-paying gigs because of her cheap reality TV fame."

The informant reveals to Radar all the models who built their brand from nothing but hard work are furious about her superficial rise to stardom.

Those most peeved are the seasoned models, like Gisele [Bundchen] and Alessandra [Ambrosio], says the source.

"They always predicted that Kendall was nothing but a fad."

"The news that her paycheck tops them all was a very bitter pill to swallow for a lot of models."

As readers know, the runway model was reportedly bullied at 2014's New York Fashion Week, where she walked in shows for Marc Jacobs, Diane Von Furstenberg and Tommy Hilfiger.