Duchess Kate Glows In Green Maternity Dress As She Prepares For Baby Number Three

Kate Middleton
showed off her pregnant belly this Wednesday, March 21, in a gorgeous light green maternity dress. She glowed as she arrived at an early intervention for children and families symposium at Royal Society of Medicine. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the latest photos of the royal mama.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kate Middleton, 36, looked stunning on her latest royal outing in England. This Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge showed up at the Royal Society of Medicine wearing a light green maternity dress and tan heels.
The mother-of-two was all smiles during her solo appearance.
Though Meghan has been taking the spotlight as of late — due to her shock engagement to Harry and retirement from Hollywood — Kate has always been a royal favorite, especially to Queen Elizabeth!
When do you think Kate Middleton will welcome her third child? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.