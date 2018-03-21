Duchess Kate Glows In Green Maternity Dress As She Prepares For Baby Number Three thumbnail

Duchess Kate Glows In Green Maternity Dress As She Prepares For Baby Number Three

Middleton was all smiles after her Meghan Markle royal drama.

Getty Images
Kate Middleton showed off her pregnant belly this Wednesday, March 21, in a gorgeous light green maternity dress. She glowed as she arrived at an early intervention for children and families symposium at Royal Society of Medicine. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the latest photos of the royal mama.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kate Middleton, 36, looked stunning on her latest royal outing in England. This Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge showed up at the Royal Society of Medicine wearing a light green maternity dress and tan heels.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The mother-of-two was all smiles during her solo appearance.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Duchess Kate recently showed off her growing baby bump when she stepped out with Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Commonwealth Day.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Previously, a source told Us Weekly that Kate had been helping Meghan, 36, adapt to the royal family, and had even organized her entire bachelorette party.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though Meghan has been taking the spotlight as of late — due to her shock engagement to Harry and retirement from Hollywood — Kate has always been a royal favorite, especially to Queen Elizabeth!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Recently, Twitter fans went crazy when they realized the 91-year-old monarch had seemingly shaded the former Suits actress while confirming she had approved of her engagement to Harry, 33.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

When do you think Kate Middleton will welcome her third child? Sound off in the comments below.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

