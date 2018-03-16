Queen Elizabeth May Have Just SHADED Meghan Markle, Chosen Kate As Her Favorite!

Queen Elizabeth just throw some major shade at Meghan Markle? Fans certainly seem to think so — and they also believe Duchess Kate Middleton is her favorite! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out why. Didjust throw some major shade atFans certainly seem to think so — and they also believe Duchessis her favorite! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out why.

Queen Elizabeth may have just thrown shade at Meghan Markle, 36, and Twitter fans are freaking out!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to wed. This Wednesday, the 91-year-old monarch shared a statement via The Palace, saying that she officially approved ofand Meghan Markle’s decision to wed.

“My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council,” read the statement.

While it all seemed very dignified and amicable, fans soon remembered the statement she released when Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 36, became engaged. Photo credit: Getty Images

"Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales, K.G. and Our Trusty and Well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton,” read the Queen’s statement at the time. Photo credit: Getty Images

Radar readers know that Duchess Kate was trained by the Queen herself for some time before her engagement to William was confirmed. She also dated the Prince for years before taking steps towards the altar. Photo credit: Getty Images

Meghan and Harry began dating one year ago, and the former Suits actress met the royal family very recently. Plus, she made her first public appearance with the Queen just this week! Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I personally think the Queen doesn’t know Meghan well enough to use the same words than she used with Kate,” wrote a fan on Twitter Photo credit: BACKGRID

“When she signed William's and Kate's she referred to Kate as ‘...Our trusty and Well-beloved Catherine...’ She paid no compliment of that sort to Meghan. The difference says a lot about how both couples conducted their courtship and how the Queen feels about the new bride-to-be!” said another.