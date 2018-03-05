Free Man! Justin Theroux Flees Nasty Split From Jennifer Aniston With Paris Boys’ Trip

Less than one month since he and Jennifer Aniston announced their divorce news, Justin Theroux has jetted off to Paris for a solo trip. While one would expect the actor to be grieving over his failed marriage, recent photos show Theroux pampering himself with haute couture gifts while in the glamorous city! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see for yourself! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, announced their divorce on February 15, after just two years of marriage ­– and sadly, no one was truly surprised. This Oscar Sunday, The Leftovers star was spotted out in Paris, with a male pal, shopping his heart out and enjoying his time

While Aniston herself skipped the Oscars celebrations after her breakup from Theroux, the actor seemed to be pampering himself after months of being unhappy with the beloved actress.

A source told Radar that while Aniston and Theroux led separate lives throughout most of their marriage, the explosive quarrel they had ahead of the Holidays was the fight that ended all fights.

Another insider also claimed that the two stopped having sex for an entire year before they announced their separation!

Aniston also reportedly reconnected with her ex, Gerard Butler, just as Theroux was spending his days flirting with his female costars. As if that wasn't enough, a source revealed to Radar that Theroux was "always insecure" about Aniston's relationship with Brad Pitt – now that the exes have reconnected it's no wonder he felt threatened

Amid rumors of a scathing tell-all following his divorce bombshell from Jennifer Aniston, the actor was pictured looking dapper and relaxed during his bachelor getaway in Paris.

He was seen carrying bags of clothes from Saint Laurent after going shopping at Paris' infamous Galeries Lafayette. Of course, no wedding ring was in sight.

After his shopping spree, Theroux was spotted grabbing a drink at Clown Bar with his male friend.

As Radar readers know, the actor and his estranged wife often took romantic trips to Paris during their short-lived relationship – but now it seems Theroux is doing it solo!