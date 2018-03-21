Unmasked! Meet The Mystery Woman Who Stole Justin From Selena thumbnail

Unmasked! Meet The Mystery Woman Who Stole Justin From Selena

Everything to know about Bieber's new flame Baskin Champion in 8 clicks.

See ya, Selena! Justin Bieber has a new gal pal just a week after parting ways yet again with longtime love Selena Gomez. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out everything you need to know about the singer's new mystery woman!
She is the sister of Patrick Schwarzeneggers girlfriend.
Baskin Champion, 22, is a model and Miss Teen Alabama in 2014. Champion went on to represent her state at the national pageant that year.
Bieber, 24, and his new lady friend were spotted leaving Avenue Nightclub in the middle of the night last week.
They then met up with Schwarzenegger and sister Abby Champion, and the group ended up at Bieber’s home.
Radar has learned exclusively that the two did indeed spend the night together.
As Radar has reported, Bieber and Gomez, 25, called it quits at the start of March.
It was originally believed the breakup was due to the fact that Gomez’s mom doesn’t like Bieber.
But friends later revealed that the two simply didn’t feel like they could trust each other.
