Unmasked! Meet The Mystery Woman Who Stole Justin From Selena

See ya, Selena
! Justin Bieber
has a new gal pal just a week
after parting ways yet again
with longtime love Selena Gomez. Click through RadarOnline.com
's gallery to find out everything you need to know about the singer's new mystery woman!
Baskin Champion, 22, is a model and Miss Teen Alabama in 2014. Champion went on to represent her state at the national pageant that year.
They then met up with Schwarzenegger and sister Abby Champion, and the group ended up at Bieber’s home.
Radar has learned exclusively that the two did indeed spend the night together.
As Radar has reported, Bieber and Gomez, 25, called it quits
at the start of March.
It was originally believed the breakup was due to the fact that Gomez’s mom doesn’t like
Bieber.
There’s no word yet on how Bieber’s friends feel about his new girl.
