No Job, No Worries! John Stamos All Smiles After ‘Fuller House’ Cancellation
The actor is thankful to fans and co-stars for keeping the ‘love alive.’
John Stamos didn’t seemed bothered he and the Fuller House cast will be out of a job now that Season 5 of the Netflix show has wrapped.
The actor, spotted for the first time after the news broke, was leaving Little Dom’s Cafe in Los Angeles on Dec. 1. He flashed a carefree smile at the cameras.
Stamos, 56, recently went on social media to mourn Fuller House’s demise.
“The end of an era … again. Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse,” he wrote on Instagram.
“When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House reboot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes!” he continued, writing, “And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That’s a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us.”
Stamos wrote the comments on a photo showing the Fuller House cast, including Lori Loughlin.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Loughlin, 55, and her husband, 56-year-old Mossimo Gianulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in a bribery scheme to get their daughters accepted to the University of California.
The couple face a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
