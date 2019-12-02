Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No Job, No Worries! John Stamos All Smiles After ‘Fuller House’ Cancellation The actor is thankful to fans and co-stars for keeping the ‘love alive.’

John Stamos didn’t seemed bothered he and the Fuller House cast will be out of a job now that Season 5 of the Netflix show has wrapped.

The actor, spotted for the first time after the news broke, was leaving Little Dom’s Cafe in Los Angeles on Dec. 1. He flashed a carefree smile at the cameras.

Stamos, 56, recently went on social media to mourn Fuller House’s demise.

“The end of an era … again. Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse,” he wrote on Instagram.

“When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House reboot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes!” he continued, writing, “And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That’s a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us.”

Stamos wrote the comments on a photo showing the Fuller House cast, including Lori Loughlin.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Loughlin, 55, and her husband, 56-year-old Mossimo Gianulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in a bribery scheme to get their daughters accepted to the University of California.

The couple face a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

