Lori Loughlin's Daughter Returns To YouTube For First Time Since College Scandal Olivia Jade tells fans, 'I want to move on with my life' after admissions disaster.

Disgraced Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade has posted a video on her YouTube channel for the first time since her entire family got embroiled in the college admissions scandal.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on March 11, 2019.

The celebrity parents had allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia, 20, accepted to USC. Their daughters were allegedly accepted as recruited crew coxswains, even though they did not participate in crew.

Former Full House star Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Now Olivia, formerly an internet influencer, has finally broken her silence with the new YouTube clip called “hi again.”

She addressed the camera with her dark hair pulled back and wearing a white and pink print tee shirt.

But Olivia offered her followers no answers on the scandal in her Sunday, Dec. 1 video.

She said, “Welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed.”

Olivia continued, “It’s just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube but the reason for that is just ’cause I’m not legally allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

The young beauty noted, “A part of me is like, should I come back to YouTube right now, ’cause it’s been so long and I actually really, really miss it. I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about, something I really like to do. Also, I debated for seven or eight months, well if I can’t talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything?”

But Olivia had decided, “I wanna come back because I wanna come back.”

Loughlin’s pretty girl reiterated that she wasn’t allowed to talk about the college admissions scandal, then added, ‘I’m going to leave it at that. Thank you so much for your patience — or if you stuck around for nine months just waiting. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life.”

The celebrity daughter went on that she didn’t want to “make this about me” and that she was “terrified” to film again.

As Radar reported, Loughlin also came back into the public eye on this weekend when she attended the memorial for her late friend, restaurateur Harry Morton.

But the actress hid in a car as her fashion designer husband drove them away from the service!