Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Simpson Steps Out After Daughter Jessica Exposes Family Secrets In New Memoir

Joe Simpson Steps Out After Daughter Jessica Exposes Family Secrets In New Memoir

Joe Simpson Steps Out After Daughter Jessica Exposes Family Secrets In New Memoir The former pastor was spotted in New York City without his oldest girl.

Joe Simpson was spotted out and about in New York City on February 4, the same day his daughter, Jessica Simpson, aired some of the family’s dirty laundry in her newly published memoir, Open Book.

In the shocking tell-all tome, Jessica, 39, detailed for the first time how she was abused by another girl when she was a young girl.

Simpson, who was also in the Big Apple at the same time as her dad, explains that the abuse began when she was just a 6-year-old child and “shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend.”

“I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong,” she writes in Open Book.

At 12 years old, the future fashion designer summoned the courage to confide in her parents, Tina and Joe, while on a road trip.

“I told you something was happening,” her mother yelled as she slapped her father’s arm.

“Dad kept his eye on the road and said nothing,” Simpson writes. “We never stayed at my parents’ friend’s house again, but we also didn’t talk about what I had said.”

The traumatic experience, notes Jessica, was part of the reasons he later turned to drugs and alcohol. She’s been sober since 2017.

Scroll through RadarOnline.com‘s gallery to find out more!