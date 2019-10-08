Maybe Jenny McCarthy didn’t get the message – the contestants on The Masked Singer are the ones who need to alter their faces and bodies – not the judges!

McCarthy, who currently serves as a judge on the hit TV show, in which famous celebrities cover their faces and sing their hearts out anonymously , while the audience and viewers try to unmask them, looks as though she’s had enough plastic surgeries to be wearing a mask of her own, and RadarOnline.com has all the before and after shots!

“Jenny McCarthy is a great example of how to maintain your looks over the years,” Aesthetic Injector Kristina Kitsos, who has worked on A-list celebrities in Hollywood for 15 years, but not McCarthy, told Radar exclusively. “In my opinion, she has had facial fillers done in her jaw line, cheeks, and mid face.

“As we age, our facial bones actually decrease in size over the years. As a result, the face droops and sags. With balanced and precise injections of certain robust fillers directly on the facial bones, you can prevent the inevitable drooping and sagging of the face and maintain a taut, youthful facial structure.”

The 46-year-old former Playboy model admitted to Michigan Avenue magazine that she loves Botox and that “plastic surgery is fun if it makes you feel good.”

“I’m all for looking better, so I plan on doing whatever I want when the time comes,” she said.

And that’s ok with industry leaders like Kitsos.

“These days, with advanced technology and skilled practitioners, the risks of these types of procedures are very low,” Kitsos told Radar. “As always, with any surgery or injectable, there is a risk of bruising, swelling, asymmetry, infection, and vascular occlusion.”

