Uh-Oh! Jennifer Hudson Flashes Bare Thighs As She Steps Out In Racy Mini Dress
Jennifer Hudson is living her best life following her split from longtime boyfriend David Otunga. This Thursday, the newly single star was spotted looking stunning in a purple mini dress while out in London — but did she show a bit too much? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the actress’ shocking wardrobe malfunction!
Jennifer Hudson showed up to the BBC Radio 2 Studios in London looking sexy as ever this Thursday, March 8.
The 36-year-old singer/actress rocked a metallic purple mini dress and matching blazer as she greeted adoring fans.
While Hudson was sure to wear translucent black tights under her dress, the tiny one-piece still managed to rise up!
Embarrassed but staying positive, Hudson had to fix her little dress in order to avoid a scandalous wardrobe malfunction! Her tights however, were ripped, and her bra kept popping out of her dress!
As Radar readers know, Jennifer Hudson has been battling a vicious custody battle with her ex of 10 years, David Otunga, 37.
Despite her ongoing legal and family drama, Jennifer Hudson seems to be looking her best since the shocking split!
What do you think of her latest trendy outfit? Let us know below.
What do you think of her latest trendy outfit? Let us know below.