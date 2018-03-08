Uh-Oh! Jennifer Hudson Flashes Bare Thighs As She Steps Out In Racy Mini Dress

David Otunga. This Thursday, the newly single star was spotted looking stunning in a purple mini dress while out in London — but did she show a bit too much? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the actress’ shocking wardrobe malfunction! Jennifer Hudson is living her best life following her split from longtime boyfriend. This Thursday, the newly single star was spotted looking stunning in a purple mini dress while out in London — but did she show a bit too much? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the actress’ shocking wardrobe malfunction! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Hudson showed up to the BBC Radio 2 Studios in London looking sexy as ever this Thursday, March 8. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 36-year-old singer/actress rocked a metallic purple mini dress and matching blazer as she greeted adoring fans. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Hudson was sure to wear translucent black tights under her dress, the tiny one-piece still managed to rise up! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Embarrassed but staying positive, Hudson had to fix her little dress in order to avoid a scandalous wardrobe malfunction! Her tights however, were ripped, and her bra kept popping out of her dress! Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know , Jennifer Hudson has been battling a vicious custody battle with her ex of 10 years, David Otunga, 37. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Voice coach was granted permanent physical custody of the child after she claimed Otunga had displayed “increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” towards their son. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite her ongoing legal and family drama, Jennifer Hudson seems to be looking her best since the shocking split! Photo credit: BACKGRID