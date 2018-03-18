Getting Along! Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Take Kids To Church – See The Photos thumbnail

FAMILY VALUES

Getting Along! Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Take Kids To Church – See The Photos

The pair join forces amid re-union rumors.

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck got close at church on Sunday. RadarOnline.com has the inside scoop on their latest re-union. Click through to find out more.

Ben Affleck, 45, jetted back from filming in Hawaii to spend Sunday at church with Jennifer Garner, 45, and their three kids.

There have been rumors that the pair could reunite after splitting-up in a move that rocked Hollywood.

The pair seemed to be on really good terms on Sunday as they chatted intimately with one another alongside their kids.The pair seemed to be on really good terms on Sunday as they chatted intimately with one another alongside their kids.

The exes, who split nearly three years ago, mingled easily while holding red cups and looking at each other and smiling.

There have been reports that the Oscar winning actor told friends at some point he wanted to fix his marriage to the beautiful brunette after they split in June 2015 despite being linked to Lindsay Shookus.

The famous couple seemed to be happy talking to their friends and the three children they share: Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.
Ben sported a massive back tattoo while filming his new Netflix movie this weekend.

Comments