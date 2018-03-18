Getting Along! Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Take Kids To Church – See The Photos

Jennifer Garner And And Ben Affleck got close at church on Sunday. RadarOnline.com has the inside scoop on their latest re-union. Click through to find out more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck, 45, jetted back from filming in Hawaii to spend Sunday at church with Jennifer Garner, 45, and their three kids. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair seemed to be on really good terms on Sunday as they chatted intimately with one another alongside their kids. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The exes, who split nearly three years ago, mingled easily while holding red cups and looking at each other and smiling. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lindsay Shookus. There have been reports that the Oscar winning actor told friends at some point he wanted to fix his marriage to the beautiful brunette after they split in June 2015 despite being linked to Photo credit: BACKGRID

The famous couple seemed to be happy talking to their friends and the three children they share: Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.