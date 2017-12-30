Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Amazing Bikini Body In Mexico At 48 ! – See The Photos thumbnail

BEACH BABE

Actress shows off her trim figure poolside in tiny black swimwear.

By
Posted on
BACKGRID
If you've got it flaunt it! Jennifer Aniston showed that she still has an amazing bikini body at 48-years-old. RadarOnline.com has all the details on her Mexico New Year vacation – click for more.

Aniston showed-off her toned body as she hit the pool in Mexico with husband Justin Theroux.

The actress sported the skimpy bikini top so that she could get the best tan possible.

Both she and her husband have jetted to Cabo San Lucas to see in the New Year with friends Justin Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Wearing her hair tied back with no make-up and sunglasses the former Friends star seemed relaxed and happy.

Aniston and Theroux got hitched in 2015 amid reports that they have travelled to Mexico to salvage their union.

There have been reports that the couple have had problems in recent times.

Aniston has endured a very public fall-out with her former pal Chelsea Handler.

