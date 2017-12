Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Amazing Bikini Body In Mexico At 48 ! – See The Photos

If you've got it flaunt it! Jennifer Aniston showed that she still has an amazing bikini body at 48-years-old. RadarOnline.com has all the details on her Mexico New Year vacation – click for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Aniston showed-off her toned body as she hit the pool in Mexico with husband Justin Theroux. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress sported the skimpy bikini top so that she could get the best tan possible. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Justin Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. Both she and her husband have jetted to Cabo San Lucas to see in the New Year with friendsand his wife Photo credit: BACKGRID

Wearing her hair tied back with no make-up and sunglasses the former Friends star seemed relaxed and happy. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Aniston and Theroux got hitched in 2015 amid reports that they have travelled to Mexico to salvage their union Photo credit: BACKGRID