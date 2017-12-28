Jennifer Aniston is pulling out all the stops now that her second marriage is slowly crumbling. This Wednesday in Cabo San Lucas, the Hollywood beauty stripped down for husband Justin Theroux, and showed off her fit body in a teeny black bikini! Are the two trying to rekindle the flame? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos.
Inside Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s Desperate Trip To Save Their Marriage
Jennifer Aniston is pulling out all the stops now that her second marriage is slowly crumbling. This Wednesday in Cabo San Lucas, the Hollywood beauty stripped down for husband Justin Theroux, and showed off her fit body in a teeny black bikini! Are the two trying to rekindle the fire? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
There’s nothing like the warm Mexican sun to bring back lost romance – or at least that’s what Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Justin Theroux, 46, seem to believe.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The famous couple was seen enjoying a tropical Cabo vacation ahead of New Years Eve.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Aniston boasted her toned abs in a barely-there bikini while Theroux showed off his six pack while wearing nothing but long shorts and a baseball cap.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
While Aniston and Theroux seemed relaxed, they seemed to keep to themselves during the steamy beach day. Where is the love?
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As Radar readers know, sources close to the couple have claimed that their relationship has reached an all-time low, and that they can no longer seem to agree on anything!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
With Theroux spending most of his time in New York and Aniston spending most of hers in Los Angeles, they never seem to have time for each other!
“Justin’s told people that Jen went too far, and he’s not going back,” said the source after the actors had an allegedly explosive fight.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As if the fight wasn’t enough to bring down the duo’s holiday spirit, pals of Aniston also claimed the two have been having problems for a long time. They added that Theroux can be very flirtatious and it doesn’t help that he lives across the country from his wife.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Do you think Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are heading for divorce? Was their Cabo trip their last attempt at saving their marriage? Sound off in the comments below.
