RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Arrested Again! Jenelle Evans’ Ex Courtland Rogers Behind Bars Weeks After Drug Bust
1
of
9
1 of 9
Former Teen Mom 2 husband Courtland Rogers may miss the birth of his son. RadarOnline.com can exclusively revealJenelle Evans’ ex has been arrested only weeks after being thrown behind bars for drug possession.
2 of 9
A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Detention Center in North Carolina told Radar that Rogers, 32, was arrested on March 14 at 2:45 PM on the charges of parole violation and habitual felon.
3 of 9
Rogers currently has no bond. He has a court hearing for the habitual felon charge, which means Rogers has had at least three felonies, on April 10.
“The probation board has up to 10 days to have a hearing with Rogers for the violation,” the spokesperson explained. “He will be released depending on what the probation board rules.”
5 of 9
Dear @WaffleHouse , I am in love with this bowl of grits,eggs & bacon in-front of me right now. My wife & I are both obsessed with the 1 in our town and I appreciate yall for giving us a good clean environment to enjoy our meal in🖤 #LovingThisFoodpic.twitter.com/hhBPgupshT
The arrest comes after the Teen Mom 2 ex-husband was taken into custody on February 22 for possession with intent to manufacture/sell a schedule III controlled substance. A Schedule III substance includes “Ketamine, Anabolic Steroids, some Barbiturates,” according to the Brunswick County Jail. He was also charged with a parole violation. He was released on February 26.
Evans, 26, married David Eason in September 2017. Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February for making homophobic comments on social media.
9 of 9
Do you think Rogers will be there for the birth of his son? Tell us in the comments!We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Former Teen Mom 2 husband Courtland Rogers may miss the birth of his son. RadarOnline.com can exclusively revealJenelle Evans’ ex has been arrested only weeks after being thrown behind bars for drug possession.
A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Detention Center in North Carolina told Radar that Rogers, 32, was arrested on March 14 at 2:45 PM on the charges of parole violation and habitual felon.
Rogers currently has no bond. He has a court hearing for the habitual felon charge, which means Rogers has had at least three felonies, on April 10.
“The probation board has up to 10 days to have a hearing with Rogers for the violation,” the spokesperson explained. “He will be released depending on what the probation board rules.”
The arrest comes after the Teen Mom 2 ex-husband was taken into custody on February 22 for possession with intent to manufacture/sell a schedule III controlled substance. A Schedule III substance includes “Ketamine, Anabolic Steroids, some Barbiturates,” according to the Brunswick County Jail. He was also charged with a parole violation. He was released on February 26.
Rogers is expecting a baby boy with wife Lindsey Renee. He may miss the birth of his son, as he revealed on March 6 that his wife is 37 weeks pregnant.
Rogers was married to Evans from 2012 to 2014. They were both arrested in April 2013 on heroin, and assault charges for a domestic dispute.
Evans, 26, married David Eason in September 2017. Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February for making homophobic comments on social media.
Do you think Rogers will be there for the birth of his son? Tell us in the comments!We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.