Janice Dickinson Treats Herself At Beverly Hills Salon After Bill Cosby Courtroom Win

Janice Dickinson was just spotted pampering herself at a hair salon in Beverly Hills, once day after she won an appeal in her defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby!

Janice Dickinson just won an appeal in her lawsuit against sleazy comedian Bill Cosby — and she couldn’t be happier! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lisa Bloom's client was pictured getting her hair done at a ritzy Beverly Hills salon, hours after the judge allowed her case to move forward.

“The California Supreme Court has DENIED Bill Cosby’s appeal of the appellate court ruling that ruled our way on three out of three issues. That means our case against him, on behalf of our brave client Janice Dickinson, moves forward,” Tweeted Lisa Bloom, Dickinson’s attorney this Thursday, March 15. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The courtroom drama came after the former model claimed Cosby, 80, raped her in 1982. She alleged in her lawsuit that the comedian not only denied the claims, but also called her a liar and tried to hide evidence that would prove him guilty. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Bloom said Cosby’s lawyer could be sued if it turns out he was lying for his client and hiding valuable evidence in the case. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The celebrity attorney assured that Dickinson will continue fighting in her case, and the truth will eventually be exposed. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Mr. Cosby may be rich and famous, but he is learning that the laws apply to him like everyone else. I look forward to asking him questions under oath at his upcoming deposition,” Bloom told Radar in a statement. Photo credit: BACKGRID