The cast of Glee rose to the top of television fame, but the stars of the musical show suffered sad tragedies and scandals behind the scenes, from Corey Monteith’s overdose death and Mark Salling’s suicide to Naya Rivera’s recent arrest. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more about the troubled lives of many of the show’s biggest stars.
Nancy Motes, who was Julia Roberts’ half-sister and a former Glee production assistant, committed suicide in February 2014.
Motes, 37, was discovered dead in the bathtub of a Los Angeles-area home. In a suicide recovered at the scene, she blamed her “so-called siblings” for her depression, which ultimately led to her suicide.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
In 2013, Jane Lynch, who played a gym teacher on Glee, announced she was divorcing her wife, Dr. Lara Embry, after just three years of marriage. The couple’s relationship ended as a result of “irreconcilable differences” and Embry went after Lynch for spousal support.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Nude photos, purportedly of Heather Morris, surfaced online in 2012. The scandalous selfies showed a woman in a bikini and completely naked. Her reps never commented on the scandal.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Naya Rivera created scandal when she was arrested during a Thanksgiving 2017 meltdown after allegedly assaulting her husband, Ryan Dorsey. Dorsey called cops on the actress for “getting physical” and for her “out of control behavior.” Dorsey can be heard in an explosive 911 call pleading with police to come to the scene of the incident.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
A police report on the chilling alleged attack on Dorsey claims his fight with Rivera was ignited after the Glee actress let go of their son Josey’s stroller, allowing it roll downhill before Dorsey managed to catch it. Though Rivera was slapped with misdemeanor domestic battery, Dorsey did not press charges and the charges were dismissed. Rivera has filed for divorce from Dorsey.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mark Salling was found dead in a park near his L.A. home on Jan. 30. It was determined the 35-year-old actor, who was awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to charges related to possessing child pornography, had committed suicide. If you or someone you know is in an emotional distress or suicidal, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
