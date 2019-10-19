Friends Arrive For Jennifer Lawrence Wedding

A List guests are arriving for Jennifer Lawrence‘s big weekend destination wedding to fiancé Cooke Maroney.

Adele, Cameron Diaz, and Nicole Richie were just a few of the celebrities spotted boating around Newport, Rhode Island, where The Hunger Games star is set to marry the handsome art gallery director.

Surprisingly, Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner is also a close friend of Lawrence’s and was seen on the dock. On Saturday, October 19, Lawrence, 29, and Maroney, 34, will exchange vows at the Belcourt of Newport, a luxurious estate housed on an island. Designed in 1894, the chateau was inspired by King Louis XIII’s Versailles, France hunting lodge. It’s currently where the jewelry designer Carolyn Rafaelian runs her house Alex & Ani.

Photographers caught their friends showing up for the wedding at the scenic locale the day before. People has reported that around 150 guests are expected to attend Lawrence and Maroney’s luxurious event. Sienna Miller, 37, and Lawrence’s Silver Linings Playbook co-star Bradley Cooper, 44, are rumored to be in the elite group. The blonde actress and Maroney started dating in spring 2018 after being introduced by Lawrence’s longtime friend Laura Simpson.

They kept the relationship fairly private until February 2019, when Lawrence’s rep confirmed she had gotten engaged to Maroney. This summer, The Hunger Games star gushed to ET that the art dealer is “just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life.” Accepting his proposal was “a very, very easy decision,” she said.

She also told Cat Sadler on her podcast, “He’s my best friend, so I wanted to legally bind myself to him forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest.” Lawrence has had other boyfriends, but nothing lasted until she met Maroney. The actress has said of her wedding planning, “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m too lazy to be neurotic. I like saw a dress I liked. I said, ‘Oh, that’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.'”

Lawrence and Maroney beamed at their engagement party this May. They arrived in Rhode Island on Friday, greeted their guests and held a rehearsal clambake dinner on Friday evening under an outdoor tent on the private Rose Island.

Everyone reportedly enjoyed the menu of pork belly, salted cod, and homemade s’mores. Now, more than a month after the couple was seen at New York City’s marriage bureau courthouse they’re ready to wed in front of friends and family members.

