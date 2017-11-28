Painfully Thin! ‘Walking Skeleton’ Faith Hill Drops To A Scary 99 Lbs, Claims Pal

Country superstar Faith Hill
has shriveled away to a scary 99 pounds, a worried pal tells RadarOnline.com
exclusively. And friends fear she’s struggling with eating issues linked to her shaky marriage with crooner Tim McGraw
! Click through our gallery to learn more.
The painfully thin 50-year-old “seems to be getting skinnier by the day” and “is like a walking skeleton,” an insider told Radar.
“She exercises constantly because she’s stressed out about problems at home,” the source added. “Faith and Tim have been arguing a lot
and are on rocky ground right now. If she continues down this road, it could be really dangerous.”
A rep for the couple denied buzz about marital problems and said Hill and McGraw, 50, “are touring together and couldn’t be happier.”
Still, Dr. Gabe Mirkin
, who has not treated Hill, estimates the five-foot-ten songbird is a way-too-low “100 pounds or less
,” is likely to be dehydrated, and faces “potentially fatal” conditions from her sudden weight loss.
“Dizziness, confusion and severe fatigue can result from a precipitous fall in body weight of this nature,” claimed Dr. Mirkin. “She’s also facing the possibility of life-threatening heart rhythm disturbances … These can lead to collapse and in the worst cases can be potentially fatal.”
L.A. dietitian and nutritionist Lisa De Fazio, who has also not treated the singer, noted Hill’s “bones are protruding from her shoulders, back and neckline.”
“Protruding bones are signs of being underweight
,” said De Fazio. “She is at risk of easily breaking bones, fainting, cardiac arrest, anemia and a weak immune system.”
But Hill, a mom-of-three, insists she’s fine, according to a friend.
“She says she has been running around and hasn’t been thinking about stopping for three meals a day. Faith claims that’s all it is.”
