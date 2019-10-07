Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson enjoyed a family day with their daughter Jagger Snow Rose.

The pair was spotted in the streets of Los Angeles walking hand in hand with their 4 year-old.

The low key couple has for the most part remained under the radar amid alleged marriage troubles, but their hopes of returning to reality television via E! have been crushed.

As readers know, Ross and Simpson’s reality show Ashlee + Evan has been cancelled.

“We are not doing that anymore,” Ashlee, 35, told Us Weekly about Ashlee + Evan. “We had so much fun doing it, but we’re both working on our own projects and we’re literally there with each other every day.”

Nearly a year ago, RadarOnlinr.com exclusively revealed the show’s decline in ratings triggered an argument between the couple.

“Ashlee and Evan got in a huge fight because he didn’t want to do the show in the first place and he is upset that now they look like failures,” revealed the source.

“Ashlee assured Evan that the show would be a hit,” the source continued. “She told him that fans have been begging her to come back to TV.”

Despite their unimpressive ratings, the source added the producers were fightint for another season, but the only condition that would get them to reconsider was Ross’s famous mother Diana, who had made an appearance on the show.

“Diana is an icon and if the show was about Diana and Evan, it would be a sensation,” noted the source, adding, “Diana would only do reality TV with her son, so of course, she is open to the idea.”

Unfortunately, Ross and Simpson arguing is not unusual for the couple. In fact, many of their arguments were documented for their reality show.

In one instance, the “Pieces of Me” hitmaker’s reluctance to release a song she and her husband recorded together caused a fight between the two.

“You’ve never done this before. I have,” she told him. “And if you make a mistake or whatever…I’ve had albums out and you make a stupid mistake, or you do something like that and you can never f**king take that back,” she said in reference to the 2004 Saturday Night Live performance for which she was blasted for lip syncing.”

As Radar reported, the show also captured the couple’s spat when Ross invited friends to their family vacation.

