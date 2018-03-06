Another Duggar Hate Scandal! Family’s Minister Slams Homosexuals In Scathing Book

The Duggar family's longtime pastor in Arkansas released a scathing book where he slams the lifestyle of homosexuals, RadarOnline.com has learned. The book, The Gay Agenda, was released back in 2004 by Dr. Ronnie Floyd. Dr. Floyd is the senior pastor of Cross Church, the same place of worship the Duggars have attended for years. Dr. Floyd slams gays in the book, referring to homosexuals' lifestyles as a "pervasive problem" in society. Click through the gallery to read the shocking claims the Duggar's church pastor makes against gays.

Throughout the book, Dr. Floyd discusses what he is called the "gay agenda." He explains the goal of the agenda is to "to 'baptize' you into its lifestyle, where it becomes normal for you to hear and see it."

However, Dr. Floyd makes shocking claims in the book that being gay is causing problems in society. "This issue is dividng homes, churches, and an entire nation," he wrote.

The Arkansas pastor refers to The Gay Agenda as a "blatant and pervasive attempt to destroy marriage and redefineit for everyone." He preaches that the Bible solely states that marriage is between a man and woman only.

Back in 2004 when the book was released, Floyd refers to Rosie O'Donnell as the "new poster girl for gay and lesbian adoption." The Duggar's pastor then outs the female comedian, questioning if her past depression was caused by her sexual orientation. "I can't help but wonder: could there be a correlation between her depression and her lifestyle?" he asked.

Michelle Duggar had been keeping a huge secret from fans! As Radar readers know, the Duggars also oppose gay marriage. In 2014, it was revealed thathad been keeping a huge secret from fans! The matriarch has a lesbian sister

But according to Floyd, the term "same-sex marriage" is "an oxymoron." "If it is not marriage in God's eyes, it is not marriage," he wrote.

The Southern pastor also opposes the idea of transgender men and woman. He claims sexuality "is not and cannot be genderless."

A few years ago, the Duggars came under fire for deleting a number of same-sex couples kissing . The pictures originally were a response to a social media challenge the Duggars started, Radar reported.

Although Floyd does not believe in gay marriage, the pastor did explain that does not mean homosexuals are not welcome to his Arkasnas churches to practice religion. "In fact, I pray they will, because in time I believe the Holy Spirit of God will convict them of their sin, they will see the need to change, and God's grace will transform them," he wrote.