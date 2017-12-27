Top Shocking Celebrity Meltdowns Of 2017 Unraveled In 10 Clicks!

Veteran newsman Lawrence O'Donnell, 65, was caught ranting and raving about a malfunction happening with his earpiece
, dropping f-bombs and yelling at his crew while anchoring his show on August 29, 2017. "Who's asking for a Labor Day rundown in my ear? Someone in that control room is losing control," the MSNBC anchor said before unleashing into a full-blown tantrum slamming his fists on the desk in the behind-the-scenes footage. "There's insanity in the control room tonight. Godd****t," he muttered, shaking his head, before bursting into a brief spasm of fury and slamming his fists on the desk. After another segment, O'Donnell was shouting about "hammering" in response to a sound in the background. "Lawrence tapes his show on the fourth floor at 30 Rock, and Megyn's office is on the third floor, where all the commotion was going on,"
an insider dished to Radar. "All he could hear was hammering, and he couldn't concentrate. He lost it."
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.