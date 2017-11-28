Killer Deals! Casey Anthony Surfaces During Shopping Spree — See The Rare Photos thumbnail

BLACK FRIDAY

Killer Deals! Casey Anthony Surfaces During Shopping Spree — See The Rare Photos

Caylee’s mom was spotted driving her brand new car in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Even Casey Anthony loves when prices are cut and slashed, as evident by her recent outing on Black Friday! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see extremely rare photos of the infamous villain and to learn how and where she spent her Thanksgiving weekend.

Anthony was spotted getting into a car while out shopping and running errands in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The 31-year-old reportedly lives in south Florida with Patrick McKenna, a private investigator who had worked for her legal team.

Anthony has stayed out of the spotlight since being acquitted of murdering her daughter, Caylee, in 2011, but could soon be cashing in, thanks to a rumored reality show opposite O.J. Simpson.

Maybe she can share some of her new wealth with her parents, who are in danger of losing their house.

As Radar reported, Casey’s parents haven’t made a payment on their Orlando area home in more than six years.

Meanwhile, Casey has been living the party life, drinking at bars, and vacationing in Costa Rica.

She was seen on Black Friday this year driving her new car that she just bought last year.

Where do you think Casey finds the cash to live her lifestyle? Let us know in the comments section. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

