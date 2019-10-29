Who has knockout curves? These 15 busty celebrities have this in common. Yes, they are absolutely appreciated for their acting or singing talents! Yet when naming busty celebrities with all-natural knockout curves, this baker’s dozen plus two are front and center.

MORE: The most banging busts on the beach!

For example, there’s Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family firecracker had been toiling around the entertainment business for many years and was known for her voluptuous figure more than anything else, such as that Pepsi commercial that featured her frolicking on the beach. But when the actress got the opportunity of a lifetime — with the ABC sitcom — her acting skills knocked down the door to success. Same thing could be said of Christina Hendricks. There were a bunch of minor and forgettable roles, commercial shoots and modeling gigs, but her audition for Mad Men could not have gone better, and her innate gift of commanding a scene propelled her to household name fame.

MORE: Cougar alert! Hollywood’s best bodies over 40!

Filling out this list is also a singer or two, such as Jessica Simpson, whose father notoriously made the world cringe when he talked about his daughter’s bust size in a now iconic quote that is featured below! When you think about busty celebrities, who rockets to the top of your list? Take a deep breath and prepare yourself to dive in to our gallery of the 15 bustiest celebs.