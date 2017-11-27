Beth Chapman Continues Cancer Treatment Despite 5 Year Life Expectancy

Dog The Bounty Hunter's sick wife, Beth Chapman is still battling throat cancer – and it's not looking good. The 50-year-old reality star was seen arriving at LAX with her doting hubby. She told local reporters she was still receiving treatment and was staying positive despite her shocking prognosis. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. 's sick wife,is still battling throat cancer – and it's not looking good. The 50-year-old reality star was seen arriving at LAX with her doting hubby. She told local reporters she was still receiving treatment and was staying positive despite her shocking prognosis. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

During an exclusive interview with Radar, Beth, 50, admitted that the cancer "drugs are a serious problem. They don't know how bad they change you. You become someone else and hope your loved ones understand."

"Baby Lisa didn't come before or after [to California where she had treatment.] She went MIA. She didn't do well. She had a hard time accepting it. She couldn't deal with it. It was just too much reality for the older kids," said Beth. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"The younger kids were champs, they were concerned. Attentive to their dad. They might not have liked his answer for things. You want to protect them. You don't want the children to see that life expectancy is five years. You don't want them to read or hear that. The older kids were doing that [searching on Google]. The things that they understood. It was challenging. It is very challenging for a family to go through that," she added. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Duane Chapman's wife also admitted that despite having undergone surgery for her throat tumor, doctors gave her about five years to live. Speaking of her fatal illness, Beth continued: "It doesn't discriminate, this disease. It picks who it picks it doesn't care how young or old or how much money. There are so many contributing factors, there is no rhyme or reason [for cancer]. But some things that matter are high stress and lifestyle and what you eat. But you don't know. You can drive yourself crazy trying to figure out why it picked you." Photo credit: BACKGRID

She said that the only advice she can give other people is to get checked if they feel something and to not let it go on for so long like she did: "If you feel something go check it. I didn't go in quickly enough. I carried that thing around for at least a year. I live in Hawaii, work Colorado. It is easy to get a dry throat. I just didn't really feel that. There was a time I wasn't feeling well in Texas, I felt like I should have gone there. I felt like I ripped something. I had bariatric surgery, in order to get healthy and [the feeling in her throat] sort of went away. Subconsciously you know something is wrong. Your body tells you." Photo credit: BACKGRID