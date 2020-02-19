'Below Deck’ Backlash! Andy Cohen Defends Question About Courtney & Brian Going Out

‘I made a joke,’ he finally says after he’s slammed for rude reunion comment.

February 19, 2020 @ 18:09PM
Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank (3)
Reality TV
Andy Cohen finally confessed that he wished he hadn’t asked the crude question that ended the Below Deck reunion after he was ripped for the query.

He told a caller on his Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday that he wished he hadn’t asked Courtney Skippon if she and Brian de Saint Pern were going out together after the taping, but he explained his thinking behind the move.

“Here’s the deal with that question,” Cohen said. “Do I wish I hadn’t asked it? Of course.”

He set up the scene. “I made a joke to her where I said, ‘are you and Brian going to hang out tonight?’

“The reason I did that is…We have had Southern Charm reunions, we have had Below Deck reunions where people hated each other, horrible things, and then they all go out that night and they get drunk.

“And I come into work the next day and they’re like, ‘Guess who hooked up last night?’ And I’m like, you’re kidding me! You’re kidding me. Like, how is that possible?”

He said that was his explanation.

“So, that’s why I asked that question. Do I wish I had not asked it? Of course,” Cohen confessed.

“I understand how it came off. That’s why I asked that question. But yes, I got it,” he said about the intense backlash.

