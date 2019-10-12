’Below Deck’ Captain Lee Rosbach Opens Up About His Son Joshua’s Death In New Interview

Below Deck Captain Lee Rosbach opened up about the death of his late son Joshua who died after a 20 year battle with addiction.

In an interview with Page Six, the Bravo star talked about life since his son’s sudden passing.

“I deal with it every day. I hate going to sleep, and I hate waking up. There’s a hole there that can’t be filled.”

He continued, sharing his issues with an old adage, “The person who said, ‘time heals all wounds,’ is full of it. It doesn’t,” he said. “The only thing that time may do for you is allow you to learn the skills you need to cope with the situation that you’re dealing with. As parents, you’re not designed to bury your children.”

According to Rosbach, about six months before Josh died, the family thought they’d “hit a milestone” as he was showing signs of recovery like buying a new car, working, and clearing his record of a former DUI conviction.

Unbeknownst to him, he would find out in the worst way his son was still struggling.

On July 22, he drove to Joshua’s home in Fort Lauderdale “to check on,” him, only to discover his dead body.

“I walked in and he was sitting on the sofa with his head in his hands, and I thought he had just passed out. I felt relieved. I thought he was fine,” Rosbach told Page Six. “Then I went over to give him a hug, and he was cold. He’d gone.”

The reality show star later learned his son had relapsed and died of an accidental overdose. The prescription opioids he thought was he taking turned out to be counterfeit pills that were laced with five different substances including cocaine, heroin and the incredibly powerful and sometimes lethal drug fentanyl.

As Radar reported, Rosbach announced his son’s death via Instagram on Monday, July 29.

“This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest. After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard,“he wrote.

“Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries. Whether you live in a 10,000 sq ft mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same.”

The star told Page Six of his plans to help fight the opioid epidemic once he mourns and deems himself emotionally strong enough to, but in the tribute post to his son, he started with some words of advice to those struggling with addiction.

“My message to those of you who are fighting this disease, find a way to get help no matter what. For those of you who have a friend, family member, son, or daughter who’s struggling, do what ever it takes to get them the help they need. Be kind and loving, and try to enjoy every second you have with them. Do not pray for our son, but please take care of your children and friends who may need it, as it isn’t too late for them. Captain & Mary Anne.”

Rosbach also hopes his transparency is helping those who have lost loved ones to drugs.

In the meantime, he is keeping himself busy with his recently launched line of collectibles which include signed copies of his 2018 book “Running Against the Tide,” autographed photos, T-shirts, and blue and white coasters with his name and an anchor decorating on them.