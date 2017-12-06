Moving In? Anna Faris & BF Michael Barrett Caught House Hunting In LA! thumbnail

Moving In? Anna Faris & BF Michael Barrett Caught House Hunting In LA!

The new couple held hands as they checked out mansions in the glitzy area.

Anna Faris is moving on – fast! Just this Wednesday morning, the actress was caught house hunting with her new cinematographer boyfriend, Michael Barrett. The two were pictured holding hands as they checked out mansions in the area. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see for yourself!

During their house hunting day date, Anna Faris, 41, and beau Michael Barrett, 47, showed sweet PDA, even in front of the cameras!

The happy duo seemed relaxed and in love as they enjoyed the sunny LA weather while searching for the actress' dream home. Could it be that the two are already planning on moving in together?

As Radar readers know, Faris and Bennet have been spotted on various romantic outings since the news broke of their relationship in October.

While pals claimed the duo had been spending time together since September, their first public outing came a month later, when they were seen looking flirty at an outdoor market.

Just this November, they were spotted canoodling on a boat taxi in Venice, Italy.

As Radar readers know, Faris announced her split from husband of eight years, Chris Pratt, this August. In their explosive divorce documents, however, they claimed their breakup actually came one month earlier, on July 13.

"Anna and I are sad to announce that we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," they said in a joint statement at the time.

Ever since Faris began seeing her new man, pals claim Pratt, 38, has been fuming with jealousy. According to a source, he's even been using Google to keep tabs on their whereabouts!

Even though Faris openly spoke about her heartbreak over her divorce from Pratt, it seems Barrett swept her off her feet in no time!

What do you think of the new couple's house hunting adventure? Do you think they're planning on moving in already? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

