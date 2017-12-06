Moving In? Anna Faris & BF Michael Barrett Caught House Hunting In LA!

Anna Faris is moving on – fast! Just this Wednesday morning, the actress was caught house hunting with her new cinematographer boyfriend, Michael Barrett. The two were pictured holding hands as they checked out mansions in the area. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see for yourself! is moving on – fast! Just this Wednesday morning, the actress was caught house hunting with her new cinematographer boyfriend,. The two were pictured holding hands as they checked out mansions in the area. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see for yourself! Photo credit: BACKGRID

During their house hunting day date, Anna Faris, 41, and beau Michael Barrett, 47, showed sweet PDA, even in front of the cameras!

The happy duo seemed relaxed and in love as they enjoyed the sunny LA weather while searching for the actress' dream home. Could it be that the two are already planning on moving in together?

As Radar readers know, Faris and Bennet have been spotted on various romantic outings since the news broke of their relationship in October.

As Radar readers know, Faris announced her split from husband of eight years, Chris Pratt, this August. In their explosive divorce documents, however, they claimed their breakup actually came one month earlier , on July 13.

"Anna and I are sad to announce that we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," they said in a joint statement at the time.

Ever since Faris began seeing her new man , pals claim Pratt, 38, has been fuming with jealousy. According to a source, he's even been using Google to keep tabs on their whereabouts!

Even though Faris openly spoke about her heartbreak over her divorce from Pratt, it seems Barrett swept her off her feet in no time!