It’s Official: Chris & Anna File For Divorce — See The Shocking Court Docs!

Love is officially dead! Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have finally filed for divorce, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking court documents filed in a Los Angeles Court on December 1.

Both Pratt, 38, and Faris, 41, simultaneously filed the legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Both parties are asking for joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack, and both are reserving the right to get spousal support, according to the docs obtained by Radar.

The couple announced their shocking split on August 6, but in the papers they list their separation as July 13.

The couple released a joint statement together over the summer regarding the bombshell breakup: “Anna and I are sad to announce that we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

Pratt and Faris tied the knot in Bali after a friend’s wedding in 2009 and welcomed their son Jack in 2012 after a traumatic premature birth.

They announced their split in August 2017 and Faris has since moved on with Michael Barrett.

