Brad Who? Angelina Jolie’s ‘Godsend’ Girl Crush Saves Her Life!

Angelina Jolie has been brought back from the brink of death — by snuggling up to her new best friend, Loung Ung! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more. Sad and and singlehas been brought back from the brink of death — by snuggling up to her new best friend,Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more. Photo credit: Getty Images

Brad Pitt — because a massive girl crush on collaborator Loung Ung has Insiders told Radar that a once distraught Jolie has given up on trying to win back her estranged hubby— because a massive girl crush on collaborator Loung Ung has her completely sidetracked! Photo credit: Getty Images

First They Killed My Father was turned Jolie, 42, has been a near-constant companion to the Cambodian writer and activist, whose bookwas turned into a film by the same name. Photo credit: Getty Images

Though Ung is married to her college boyfriend, Mike Priemer, and the two share a home near Cleveland, sources said she has been a frequent guest at Jolie’s Los Feliz home in L.A. “Angie has grown to love and rely on Loung,” one source told Radar. “She says she gets her like no man ever did — even Brad. It’s like they’re joined at the hip!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Jolie and Ung, 47, met when the star first visited Cambodia more than 16 years ago. “We clicked right away — she was really, really authentic,” Ung said. Photo credit: Getty Images

Jolie picked up Ung’s book from a street vendor and was immediately inspired by it — later producing, directing and co-writing the film version. “I didn’t realize how much my education was lacking and how much I needed to learn,” Jolie said. “This book was an education for me...I wanted to find Loung.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Once she did, their friendship blossomed — and insiders report it has grown much, much deeper over the years! “She’s become part of Angie’s family,” the source said. “The kids call her Auntie Loung. It’s as if she’s taken Brad’s place!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Maleficent star was suffering and Ung’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better time. As Radar reported, thestar was suffering and her weight plummeted after her brutal 2016 split from Brad. “It’s been difficult,” Jolie said. “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted.” Photo credit: Getty Images